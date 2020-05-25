Justice League 2 : the project is abandoned – Actus Ciné

If the director’s cut of “Justice League” will come out well in the United States next year, new details reveal, however, that no filming of additional scenes, will be granted by the platform HBO Max to Zack Snyder.

Warner Bros. France

The director’s cut of Justice League will come out well next year, but the announcement of this new mounting overseen by Zack Snyder will not initiate the continuity of the connected universe, DC Comics initiated by Man of Steel, but rather the end of an era super-heroic cinema…

The u.s. site The Wrap in fact reveals that if the developer will have the means estimated at $ 30 million to rework the editing, the special effects and even the original soundtrack of the feature film, it will then be impossible to turn any further sequence, though the actors have given their agreement to record new dialogue for certain scenes (as one can imagine to erase the humor added by the reshoot overseen by Joss Whedon).

Justice League : the long version of Zack Snyder will be released in 2021

In the inability to add new sequences to his film, so Zack Snyder has, however, announced that his Justice League would be totally different from the one released in our cinemas in November 2017, with the change already confirmed the presence of Darkseid, designed to become the ultimate villain of the DCEU – as was Thanos to the Marvel universe – but finally cut the mounting film by Joss Whedon. The actor Ray Porter who lends his voice to the villain has confirmed that Darkseid would be well reinstated to the Snyder Cut, but that the latter’s voice was impossible to replicate, despite the urging of fans because “she is not of this planet”.

The diffusion current 2021 on the platform of HBO in the Snyder Cut she will allow in case of success to announce the construction of a suite ? According to The Wrapit is important not to see this Justice League as an attempt to revive the franchise DC Comics in the cinema, but on the contrary as a way to end up on a positive note, the multiverse imagined by Zack Snyder : our colleagues are categorical, “no spin-off will be the day” while the role of the Black Knight will be taken over by Robert Pattinson in the movie the Batman (during filming), and that the international triumph of the Joker seems to have convinced the studios DC Comics / Warner Bros. bet now on the production of smaller and more dark.