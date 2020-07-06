Justice league : a player addressing evil Joss Whedon for the reshoots of the film – Topical Film

The arrival of the Snyder Court in the year 2021, in the HBO Max obviously has not calmed all the tensions around the massacre of The Justice League.

If at the meeting of the The Justice League it was a highly anticipated event by the public after Batman v Supermanthe actor Ray Fisher also place a lot of hopes in the hands of the Warner, for their first paper (and for now last) movie. Therefore, also troubled that the fans of DC by the charcutage of the film, and the abandonment of the suites so that he would have been able to participate.

As explained by the founding father of the DCEU, Victor Stone also known as Cyborg, was originally intended to play a central role in the plot that serves as an introduction in the expanded universe. Zack Snyder, however, has left the film during post-production as a result of a family drama, and the studio has hired Joss Whedon to finish after he / she has completed Avengers and Avengers : Age of Ultron for Marvel. But Warner has the opportunity to make a low hand in the grim own vision of Zack Snyder, and so point to a general public entertainment that is more in line with the canons of the genre.

Ray Fisher, who has seen his film in solitary défenestrer

The film, which has begun a process of major reshoots, and has spent the last taken of the director of Watchmen the helicopter, by which, according to him, the spectators have not seen a fourth part of their job. Between the disappearance of some characters such as Darkseid or the elimination of several arcs of the story, is a Cyborg who has the most drooled, with a display of very short time, and an impact of potential minor significance in the story. Before that, Fisher was still confident in the Warner and Whedon, as he had told them that in 2017 at Comic-con San Diego : “Joss is a great guy and Zack has chosen a good person to finish the film for him“.

But by the time the movie is released, and as Zack Snyder, the actor has fueled expectations around a Director’s cut of The Justice League. And even if finally going to see the day when HBO Max in the year 2021, the axe of war, apparently, still not buried. After having paid a larmichette for the announcement of the Snyder court, which recently led to Whedon, whose career is still the authority in the actor’s face almost newbie. On Twitter, Fisher has taken the fragment of the video of the Comic-con, where it flatters the director, this time adding : “I would like to take a moment for me to withdraw formally on each element of this statement“.

“You want me to go break the knees of the p’tit, Joss ? – Yes”

I would like to take a moment for the force to retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

The hope, therefore, that the vision of the Snyder Court is going to avoid a new temperature, the interpreter of Cyborg that seems unfriendly, picked up against the producer. To rebooster the moral of the actor (and fill in a little bit of your HP), however, you may re-appear in the DCEU to the sides of The Flash that you must also enter the Multiverse with the Batman of Michael Keaton.

While waiting to know if Ray Fisher has a future as a super-hero, our record in the big 10 changes that should bring the Director’s cut of The Justice League it is right here.