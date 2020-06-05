Justice League: HBO Exec said that the demand of fans has prompted Snyder Cut out

Before WarnerMedia announces the Zack Snyder cup Justice leagueits existence was shrouded in mystery. The developer who had to abandon the project to take care of a personal matter, Joss Whedonthe second unit director, took over. It looked like at the time of a lateral movement given the experience of Whedon with the first two Avengers movies. When Warner Bros has finally released the film in DC in 2017, the reviews from fans were mixed. Those who hated the required output in the studio to the version originally provided by Snyder, who has started the campaign ” Release the Snyder Cut.” At the launch of the streaming service WarnerMedia HBO Max, the company announced in a manner shocking to the version requested Justice league. Tony Goncalvesthe CEO of the division Otter Media, AT & T, who oversees HBO, Max, participated in the series of podcasts from The Verge The Vergecast to discuss what is entered in the decision.

Concalves explains the fandom passionate about the DC for the Justice League

When asked if the decision to WarnerMedia had come to give in to the fans demands, Goncalves responded diplomatically. “I don’t know if caving is really the way to think about it “, he said. “I think the consumer wins at the end of the day, and I think that we have put in place a range of products that includes several cuts Snyder. “The CEO explained metaphorically” several cuts Snyder “. “The reference to the cup Snyder is that this is a fandom enthusiast “, he said. “There is a fandom enthusiast around Friends. There is a fandom enthusiast around Harry Potter. There is a fandom enthusiast around … I mean, you name it on this platform; the library DC. There is a fandom enthusiast around Crunchyroll, a fandom enthusiast around the Studio Ghibli. “When you press if you release the cup Snyder’s of Justice league will set the priority for versions of a similar type, he responded that this was based on consumer feedback.

“My reference to the fandoms is the fact that we are in a space where consumers are noisy,” said Goncalves. “The consumer guide, and we must absolutely listen to as an industry. I had a boss who said one day: “The industry and consumers are not always aligned, but consumers tend to win. “It’s a good balance. And I think that when it comes to video, entertainment, content, consumers have never had more choice and they have never had most of the votes. But this does not mean that we will invest our dollars in every fandom that exists. ”

“But I think that the reference to the fandom Snyder Cut and Friends is the fact that the consumers speak, and we need to listen,” said Goncalves. “This does not mean that we are going to redo all the movies ever made. But I think that we absolutely have to have an ear to the ground. And I think we do. I just came back to watch the buzz that the Harry Potter the library has brought us yesterday. It was a wonderful surprise and a pleasure. This is because consumers are passionate about these franchises. “To be fair, the Harry Potter franchise spans four directors, and none of them had nearly the controversy Justice league had. The movie stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Jason Mamoa, Ezra Millerand Ray Fisher. Justice league should come out on HBO Max in 2021. You can listen to the podcast below.

The post Justice League: HBO Exec said that the demand of fans has led to the release of Snyder’s Cut appeared first on Bleeding Cool News And Rumors.

