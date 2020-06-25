Justice league : Henry Cavill is said to be “very happy” that the Snyder Court may finally see the light of day

The director’s cut of Zack Snyder of the earth in HBO Max current of 2021.

The famous Snyder of the Court of The Justice League it will be launched in the year 2021, on HBO Max, after years of campaigning by fans on the web. The opportunity of Zack Snyder to finally show the world its own version of the film, that has been slaughtered by the press and by the public at the time of its launch in October 2017. Let us remember that at the time, the director had to hastily abandon the post-production of the film after the tragic death of his daughter, and that Joss Whedon (Avengers : Age of Ultron) had been established to take the torch, the changing of the bleak vision of the filmmaker with shots of reshoots.

In an interview for Variety, Henry Cavillinterviewed by none other than Sir Patrick Stewart has said a couple of words about the release of this director’s cut of the legend that fans have been waiting for more. The actor The Witcher held the role of Superman, along with his co-stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Ezra Miller (Flash) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman), in The Justice League.

Justice league : Zack Snyder reveals the first teaser of its Snyder Court



“I am very happy that Zack has had the opportunity to realize his vision of the film. I think that it is important for a director and someone who has stories of seeing the fruit of their work exposed to the world, and I can’t wait to see it with my own eyes. It has been quite an ordeal.” And accurate : “When the Justice League is released in theaters, there were several visions of the film and was not well received. And then, over the years, there has been a fashion around the legendary Snyder Court. And now the time has come, and I think it will be very nice to finally see a version of Zack.”

After Varietythis alternative version will be available in ee.uu. of the platform in the beginning or middle of next year. A first teaser has already been posted online (see here).

Trailer The Justice League :