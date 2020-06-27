Justice league : Henry Cavill (Superman) gives his opinion on the departure of the Court Snyder

From the output of the Cut Snyder The Justice League in HBO Max has been officially announcedeveryone wants to know what you think of the casting of the film. Today is the turn ofHenry Cavillthe interpreter of Superman, to express themselves on the topic. In an interview with Patrick Stewart, organized on the occasion of the series Actors the Actors Variety you have been asked to say more about the famous Snyder of the Court, which was an opportunity for him to share his feelings. “I can’t really say much, apart from the fact that all I know is that it will be broadcast on HBO Max, and that is the end of the vision of Zack. I don’t know anything more. I am very glad that Zack was able to take their idea forward.” he admitted.

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot on the set of the Justice League

After continued “I think that it is important that the vision envisaged by a filmmaker and writer can see the light of day and show it to the rest of the world. I’m looking forward to seeing me too. This has been one hell of a nightmare. When the Justice League came out, there was a blending of two visions, and the film was not well received. And, then, through the years that have followed, there has been a desire to see the legendary Snyder Court. Now is the time to discover and I think it will be very nice to see Zack Snyder to complete your project to the end.” Like the rest of the cast of The Justice League, Henry Cavill also supports the release of this new version of the filmlong-awaited by fans of the DCEU. Zack Snyder has finally unveiled the first teaser of its Snyder Court, in which the arrival of Darkseid scares the hell out of Wonder Woman.