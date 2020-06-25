Justice league : Henry Cavill will return to his joy to see the Snyder Court – Movie News

Much less committed than the rest of the cast of The Justice Leaguethe british actor seems to spin its support for the Snyder Court (what a surprise !).

When the fans of Zack Snyder mobilized on social media (via the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut) to a power, the version of the film of 2017, so, a large part of the distribution that you joined the movement. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ben Affleck (Batman) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) took part in the discussion to encourage the Warner to transmit another version of the film.

As a reminder – from the moment that your dog has eaten your Wifi connection is free in these last few weeks – the Snyder Court was announced at the end of the month of may, just a couple of days before the launch delicate platform HBO Max. It is a beautiful victory for the die-hard fans of The Justice Leaguethat had not at all liked the film of 2017. After the premature departure of the producer, for family reasons, Joss Whedon had been called to the rescue, and the Warner had cleaned up the film, making the bag the vision of the filmmaker.

Henry Cavill, trying to forget his moustache the Magnum

Everyone wanted to see, therefore the Snyder Court. Everyone… except, possibly, Henry Cavill (Superman), that was being very discreet, while their colleagues joined the wave of pro-Snyder Court.

The actor, who had done the ringing in 2017 with the ‘Stache-Gate” I was trying to forget this embarrassing moment of his entire filmography ? Nothing is less sure. In effect, the English actor – who does not leave of side the panties and stockings kryptoniens soon – it was one of the first to formalize the Snyder Court, despite their lack of initial enthusiasm.

In turn, he gave his opinion on the realization of the Snyder Court, during a video conversation with Patrick Stewart (the only one the only one Jean-Luc Picard !), published on the website of the u.s. magazine Variety. The attention to the eyes, one was able to attend a beautiful language exercise wood :

A true politicard this Clark Kent ! It manipulates the language of the wood with panache !

“Oh, The Snyder Court ! The famous bar-infamous-slash-any-type-of-things Snyder Court… I can say nothing, apart from the fact that I know that HBO Max spread and I think that will be the end of the vision that Zack had for the film. And I don’t know anything more than that…

I am very glad that Zack is able to realize his vision. I think that it is important that a director, a storyteller, who can assist in the dissemination of your vision, and to see that is shown all over the world. I hope to see, this story has been a tough test ! When the Justice League came out, there was a mixture of visions and the film was not well received. And with time, there has been a madness in favor of the mysterious Snyder Court. And now, the hour is coming, and I think it will be very nice to see Zack finally make your own version”.

Henry Cavill, a phlegm ultra-british, even when it is necessary to rave about the output of the Cut Snyder

For the moment, we don’t know much more, therefore, on what should be in the Snyder Court, even if we did the tour of the issue here. We should not be satisfied with the first official teaser released by HBO and the first image of Darkseid in it.

In line with its origins in the anglo-saxon, Henry Cavill will be the sample ofEnola Holmes with the young Millie Bobby Brown (Strange Things) on Netflix in September. As Robert Downey Jr., before him, the barter of the combination of super-heroes, one of the most famous detectives of london (“no shit Sherlock !”).

The new version of The Justice Leaguemeanwhile , it is expected that current 2021 on HBO Max, the new platform SVoD Warner. Wonder Woman 1984the next film in the DCEU, will be broadcast on the cinema since September 30, 2020 in France.

Wonder Gal Gadot, she, it is not expected that the support of the Snyder Court !