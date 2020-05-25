Justice League : Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher… the stars of The movie are reacting to the arrival of the Snyder”s Cut

It’s official, the Snyder Cut Justice League will land on HBO Max in 2021, to the delight of fans of the DC universe Comics ! An announcement incredible, to which aficionados of the filmmaker will not believe… Or the actors in the film, who have left burst their happiness on the social networks learning the new ! To begin with, Henry Cavillthe interpreter of the famous Superman, has posted on Instagram a snapshot of her character with a caption very, very excited : “I just had a conversation with Zack Snyder after the watch party for Man of Steel. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s finally happened. The Snyder cut will come out next year ! I know that there has long been two camps around the case of the Snyder Cut, depending on whether or not it will land a day. Remember, all of us will have most of the Justice League, it’s a win-win. So be nice to each other. Bravo, Mr. Snyder !“. And it doesn’t stop there !

The actor charismatic, which lends its features to Aquaman, Jason Momoa, had already reacted after having seen the Snyder Cut Justice League for the first time last summer, so it’s no surprise that he has shared his joy on Instagram. In the same way, Ray Fisher, whose intriguing Victor Stone/ Cyborg had a far more consequent in the original version of the filmmakertook the time to thank the fans of the film ! As to Ray Porter, who was scheduled to play Darkseid, he should finally appear on the screen in the role that was expected ; and this is not the only actor to interpret a villain to have reacted on the networks. Joe Manganiello (Deathstroke) was able to teaser another scene post-genericposing without doubt the foundation of Injustice League, and that we really can’t wait to explore !