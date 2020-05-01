Justice League : Jason Momoa is really close to what we may see the Snyder”s Cut – News Movie

This is not to return the knife in the wound once more, but it is necessary that we are talking again about Justice League and the famous version by Zack Snyder, who would be more or less ready in a hard drive.

Yes, it is not necessary to believe, it delights us no more that you talk of Justice League as we started, finally, to forget it and that this time of the DCEU seems to be nothing more than a bad memory. But there still remains a big question to settle concerning, and it is obviously of the Snyder”s Cut.

A painful memory

As you know, the shooting of Justice League has been very complicated, with the replacement of Zack Snyder by Joss Whedon, the film returned and therefore final assembly is very different from what was originally planned by the director. Shortly after the release of the film, rumors have begun to talk about a Snyder”s Cutthat Warner would not intend to come out, the special effects are incomplete, but that would further his vision.

After months and months of rumors, Jason Momoa confirmed that this version did exist and that he had seen, with the extent that she is known for. And while Warner and DC does not always seem to unwilling to offer, here are our Aquaman favorite took the opportunity of an interview to MTV for in putting the diaper back on the famous mount :

Jason Momoa knows the truth

“I think the public needs to see it. I am of course indebted vis-à-vis Warner and DC. I don’t know what is their feeling in relation to it but, me, as a fan, I am very, very happy to have been able to see this assembly.”

This could well reignite the fires of the Internet that request this mount for almost two years. And if, indeed, Warner does not seem willing to slam the money for a film he seeks to forgetthe support and the forcing of Momoa could well generate even more demands on the part of the public, which in the end could bend the studio. Especially when the actor announces, the air of nothing, that the Snyder”s Cut is not as artisanal as it was good enough to say :

“Oh, because you really think that Zack Snyder could not finish it ?”

This is the detail that should be even more put the fire to the powder : the Snyder”s Cut, therefore, would have special effects finalised. More reason to show it to as many…

