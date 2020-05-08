Justice League : Jason Momoa would have seen the Snyder Cut

The interpreter of Aquaman would have had the privilege to see this chimera of the cinema of super-heroes.

A few days after Kevin Smith, it is the turn of Jason Momoa of curiosity (and frustration) for fans of DC Comics in the expectation of a hypothetical output of the famous Snyder Cut of Justice League. A director’s cut of this work sloppy, while the filmmaker had to unfortunately leave the shooting after the suicide of his daughter, before Joss Whedon came to finish the film in his place. An alternative installation that could, according to some fans and their speculation, to rehabilitate the film with a version fitting with the style of its author.

Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman, has posted on his account Instagram a short video of Zack Snyder, and himself. A publication viral accompanied by a description in which he explained to his subscribers that he was able to see the Snyder Cut : “It is really tarééééé“(“ssssssiiiiiccckkkkk” in V. O.). Of course, the actor has revealed no salient detail concerning this famous assembly ghost that appears at present as a chimera in the film industry. Even as an urban legend whose interest the advertising is lost on us a bit, he must admit. Momoa concluded with the hashtag #luckyformesucksforu, understand “I’ve been lucky, and it sucks for you.” Not cool, Jason.

screenshot Instagram



Will there be a day the chance (and the privilege) to appreciate us too Justice League – The Snyder Cut ? It would seem that this issue still remains unresolved for a long time, the studios have not yet decided or are turning a deaf ear to an output future in the film. SlashFilmwho shared this information, recalls the director’s cut of Superman IIsigned Richard Donner, is released only in 2006. Almost thirty years after its theatrical release. As was said by The Fountain in his fable of the Lion and the Rat : “Patience and length of time do more than force or rage.“