Justice league : Joss Whedon would have openly mocked the Snyder film

New rumors about the behavior of Joss Whedon during the filming of “the Justice League” is not going to fix your reputation. The director would have made fun of the movie by Zack Snyder when he took office, and therefore had no such qualms and had to throw the ideas of his predecessor.

The Justice League the event that has become a disaster

The Warner was a pleasure to have, as the Avengers, his own team of super-heroes on the big screen. The Justice League has taken a dramatic turn, when Zack Snyder had to resign from his post to face a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was hired to finish the film but Warner had the opportunity to change in large widths of the vision of its author. The story follows Batman (Ben Affleck) as he tries to form a team of heroes to fight a threat of magnitude. He looks at Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) of the allies, thinking that Superman (Henry Cavill) is definitely dead. Fortunately, Zack Snyder is going to show YOUR film in the year 2021, on HBO Max.

Joss Whedon is the one who refers once more

A couple of days ago, the actor Ray Fisher burst out jumping on Twitter by questioning the conduct “rude, insulting, unprofessional, and totally unacceptable“that would have been Joss Whedon during the filming. The turn of Kevin Smith brings new elements into your podcast FatMan Beyond. It has nothing to do in the creative process, but also would look up the information of the the members of the team that belong to the visual effects department :

When I was on the set of the Skywalker, there were people who had worked on versions of Solitaire and the Justice League. The guys of the special effects, they were told that Joss was mocking openly the version of Zack on the platform… he was cutting things, mocked and was negative about the version of Zack that he had a vision and that all these people had done without him.

Of about join the allegations that the actor of Cyborg.

The statements of Kevin Smith, obviously, requires caution, because he was not present during the design and development of The Justice League and he is only saying what he would have said. But after the revelations of Ray Fisher, is not going to fix the reputation of Joss Whedon. By the output of the Snyder Court, and its efforts in cinema, there is no doubt that we should hear about this story.