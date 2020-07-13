Justice league : the directors of the Avengers : Endgame has an opinion well settled in the Snyder Court – Movie News

The output of the Cut Snyder The Justice League HBO Max is about and the brothers Russo have taken the opportunity to subtly address the Warner.

Between the different actors of the DCEU as Michael Shannon recently, director Zack Snyder, and a lot of other filmmakers, we’ve stopped counting the number of people that are expressing about the Snyder Court, from the discovery of its hypothetical existence of the official announcement of its launch in the year 2021, on HBO Max. As a reminder, the director of Batman v Superman : Dawn of justice had to leave the film in full post-production and pass the torch to Joss Whedon, the director ofAvengersto be hired by the Warner. But the bleak vision of Snyder was not maintained in the program and the latest edition has cut off a good part of the work of the filmmaker, incurring the wrath of most fans, some of whom have been campaigning for the repair.

And if the director’s cut of the hit film premiered in November of 2017, and has, logically, received the support of his cast, in particular from Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher’s part in the revenge against Joss Whedon in the meantime), and Gal Gadot, it has also been praised by one of the two directors now legends of the MCU, Disney. During an interview with Comic Book Movie, Joe Russo, who must, in particular, Avengers : Endgame (co-directed with his brother Anthony Russo) and their historical record at the box-office world (more than $ 2.7 million income), turned out to be quite optimistic, before heaping praise on Marvel and the freedom that the study gives these filmmakers :

“I think it’s always good when the original vision of a director can be found on the screen. There was a lot of, a lot of luck, because everything that we did for Marvel in our career, what we can call the director of the courts. They were very caring and respectful, and who have supported our vision of these films. There is nothing in the editing room that we wanted, suddenly, they arrive again. We have worked very hard in the editing of these films, so there was a lot of opportunity to reveal the director cuts of these four movies [ Captain America : Le soldat de l’hiver, Captain America : Civil War, Avengers : Infinity War et Endgame].”

Difficult to judge the sincerity of the relationship in view of the importance of the studies and their competition obvious, but to see David Yesterday is packing in his Court Yesterday Suicide Squad after that he said (also) that the study he had sacrificed his movie, and especially the Joker from Jared Leto, it would be more tempted to believe that things are going better for Marvel. The study of the mind, however, a large amount of cut-scenes, and abandoned ideas, not only with the latest Avengers where no one seems to be able to agree on the conclusion of Captain America…

In any case, the Snyder Court arrive to early or mid 2021 on HBO and Max