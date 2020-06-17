Justice league : The Snyder Court detailed

A return on the production chaos of the Justice League, whose origins date back to the Batman v Superman followed by a focus on the additions of the Snyder Court.

After the announcement of the distribution for the year 2021, in the HBO Max Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we are many who ask us questions about the project. The Snyder Court is going to take advantage of the re-shoot ? What is the gain of Zack Snyder ? What are the differences between the version of Joss Whedon and Zack Snyder ?

While the Whedon Court has removed more than 90 minutes of footage shot by Snyder, we’re talking about a new movie, which is about four hours. A youtube video again in detail about the origins of the project Zack Snyderits origins, but also the ambitious plans of the producer to obtain the result.

After the death of Clark Kent / Superman (Henry Cavill) out of the hands of Doomsday in BvS, the caretaker of Bruce Wayne / Batman (Ben Affleckre-evaluate their methods are extreme and begins to unite heroes with extraordinary form a team of fighters to defend earth from all sorts of threats. In the company of Diana Prince / Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman is in pursuit of former football star cybernétiquement reinforced Vic Stone / Cyborg (Ray Fisher), the speedster Barry Allen / The Flash (Ezra Miller) and the warrior Atlantean Arthur Curry / Aquaman (Jason Momoa). That face of steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), the herald and the second in the command of the lord of the war, the foreign Darkseld, which is the task of Darkseid to find three artifacts hidden in the earth.

Directed by Zack Snyder and completed by Joss Whedon, The Justice League is released On the 15th of November 2017 with Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquama), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor), Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth), Diane Lane (Martha Kent), Connie Nielsen (Queen Hippolyta) and J. K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon).