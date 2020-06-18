Justice league : the Snyder Court offers a first teaser trailer with Darkseid

From the official announcement of the arrival of the Snyder Court of The Justice League in HBO Maxunder the title Zack Snyder’s Justice Leaguefans from all over the world are waiting to discover the first images. Today it is thing made.

A first teaser trailer has just been put online, in particular through the account of Instagram of Jason Momoaa strong supporter of the Snyder and his original vision of The Justice League from the early days. The trailer it takes a voice of Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), which announced the arrival of the enemies in the cosmic at the end of Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice. Located Diana (Gal Gadotdiscover a fresh that represents Darkseid (Uxas his pet name), before returning to the plan flashback of this last when he had tried to invade the Earth for the first time. An image that has already been seen several times in other places.

Enough to make the mouth water before a trailer in good and due form, as inclusion of Darskeid in the equation (no pun intended) of Zack Snyder’s Justice League it is part of the great additions, the tyrant ofApokolips being only mentioned by name in the assembly, the film Warner Bros. The film is scheduled for 2021, in HBO Maxso this is the first footage to be patient.