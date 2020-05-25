Justice League : the Snyder Cut broadcast on HBO Max would be less massive than expected – News Movie

The Snyder Cut Justice League arrives next year on HBO Max, but will he be full for so much ?

Small (and too fast) context : after the disappointment commercial Batman v Superman : Dawn of justicethe Warner decides to build its game on the production of Justice League and imposes its ways (sometimes scabrous) to Zack Snyder, the creative control is limited. The development and the filming itself is very complicated for the developer, which continues to move forward year in and year out, until a family tragedy only requires him to leave the ship (at least that right ?). The film is then fully taken over by the studio, who command a huge turning additional 55 days and entrust it to Joss Whedon (filming additional itself very complicated, in particular because of a little problem of moustache).

The film comes out, makes the gut that we know about, while a number of unknowns remain : how much image really comes from the mind of Zack Snyder, and how his original idea has been altered ?

It is up to you, it or it to me ?

The legend is born, nourished by several interlocutors. The director of photography Fabian Wagner, for example, says that 90% of the film Zack Snyder has been thrown and that the changes made by the studio gave him want to cry. Zack Snyder himself repeatedly claims that its installation is almost complete and that the public only has seen about one-quarter of its work. Knowing this, and had regard to the disappointment cruel as was the film for many fans to its output, we can better understand the excitement surrounding the broadcast of the Snyder Cut.

To the extent it is necessary to keep one key element in mind : this assembly is not completed and will not be completed. And if HBO Max has agreed to place it on the table several tens of millions of dollars to finalize elements of post-production, it is not necessary to dream : no new shoot will apparently take place, and Zack Snyder will have to make do with what has already been filmed.

In any case, it is the story of the founder of the very well informed site The Wrap in his latest podcast :

Filmus Reparo

“There will be no new shoot of any kind with actors. There will be additional votes. This is information that has not yet been reported : Snyder wanted to turn back, but HBO Max said no. We give you the money for post-production, special effects, music, and even for the redoublage on the dialogues, but no new shooting for this film.”

A new little surprising, given not only the difficulty in organising film shoots because of the coronavirus, but more of the fact that Justice League he finished by reporting less than Man of Steel while it cost significantly more expensive, which would discourage the regions more of an investor. So follow our advice : Justice League will forever remain a film bruised, then don’t kill your excitement (especially considering the amount of new screenshots released for two years), but take it easy, all the same, your expectations.