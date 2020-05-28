Justice League : the Snyder Cut will cost much more expensive than expected

The first figure advanced was $ 30 million.

Last week, Zack Snyder made know to his fans around the world that their prayers would be answered : the Snyder Cut Justice League will see the light of day. To find out, you will have to wait for 2021, the date on which this unique version will land on HBO Max (the platform is currently only available in the United States). To allow the filmmaker to complete his film, the Hollywood Reporter was to know that Warner Bros. was ready to give an envelope of between 20 and 30 million dollars. Except that the note should ultimately be much more salty than intended.

Invited to the microphone in the podcast american Recode Media, Robert Greenblattthe ruler of WarnerMedia Entertainment and HBO, Max, told a bit more about it without giving the exact amount of the sum granted to Snyder. “The film does not yet exist. Zack is in the process of the build, he begins,. It is a radical rethinking of the film, it is complicated and extremely expensive. I will simply say that I’d like it to just be 30 million dollars!!! This is a huge project and very complex.”

“We had to turn to trade unions and make things clear on what we were doing. The Snyder Cut is it a new film ? Is it just a different mount ? There are a lot of complex things that the fans are unaware of.”, he adds.

The latest news, Warner Bros. would have denied that Zack Snyder shoots new scenes with Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and the rest of his cast, in spite of the attempt of negotiation by the director. Could it be that an agreement has finally been found ? For the time being, the money awarded to the director is expected to cover the costs of post-production, special effects, but also the recording of a few lines of additional dialog by the actors.