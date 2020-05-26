Justice League : the Snyder Cut would not change the future of the DCEU – News Movie

Justice League will live a second life on HBO’s Max with the release of the Snyder Cut, but maybe not to the point of influencing the DCEU.

So it is official since a few days : the Snyder Cut will well and truly arrive, in 2021. Zack Snyder got the green light to raise its film destroyed by the studio, apparently with twenty million dollars put on the table by HBO’s Max. There may be no turning additional, but the budget allocated will finish (or completely rethink) special effects, re-record dialogue, edit music, and add multiple images and cut scenes…. what is already huge when we are told that 90% of the film, Snyder may have gone in the trash.

This announcement has caused the cheering fans while showing their power, a few months after a Sonic the movie that he, too, had folded in the face of the fury of the public. However, there is still a long way to go before they influence the decisions within the DCEU, after the founder of the The Wrap, site very on page on these issues.

We can’t wait to see all this small world in motion

The Wrap argues that the Sndyer Cut is not expected to have impact on the future of the heroes, and would be a great gift isolated, more than a strategic decision to put forward plans around the League Vigilantes in this form :



“This film is basically one film and that is all. It is for… close the loop, to finish the story. May not be the whole story because it actually had a plan on 3 to 5 films. But the Snyder-Verse, as I call it, will end with the Snyder Cut. Don’t expect to spin-off of Batman or review of Ben Affleck as Batman, or anything of that ilk.”

The Wrap particular reference to plans for a trilogy Justice Leaguewhere the Green Lantern Corps would have had a central role, and where the heroes would have been in space for tracking Darkseid in the face of the apocalypse on Earth.



Given that Robert Pattinson will be in the costume for The Batman Matt Reeves, the declaration is not surprising. For expert blockbuster DC, it is an era to a close with the editing and dissemination of the Snyder Cut, and not a new era.

No guys, no reshoots are said

Planned for 2021 on HBO Max, the film should not, therefore, impact the future of the DC universe : Wonder Woman 1984 (expected on the 12th of August if all goes well), The Suicide Squad (August 2021), The Batman (October 2021), Black Adam (December 2021), The Flash (June 2022), Shazam! 2 (November 2022), and Aquaman 2 (December 2022). The dates are of course subject to changein the context of the health crisis, closures of the rooms… and the vagaries of the traditional film industry.

Unless Warner has all calculated to offer surprises to the audience, with, for example, a detail, a reference, a scene post-credits in the next Wonder Woman, allowing the myth to be reborn (perhaps) in the long term ?

In front for a second ride (almost) free

Anyway, the hope of a Justice League 2 is not on the horizon at the cinema. Unless that Snyder Cut cased, that the public and the critics the surround of glory, and the miracle to be reproduced for the fans…

HBO Max could in any case have found its product launch for the international. The streaming platform, Warner seems ready to explode its competitors as quickly as possible, already home from the may 27, then everywhere in the world. In France, the agreement in place with OCS (which broadcasts the series, HBO) should complicate and / or delay things.

However, there is still a long time before you see the famous Snyder Cut, and to wait, we offer you a selection of the best and worst of the DCEU.