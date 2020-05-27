Justice League : what will change with the Snyder Cut

Justice League should be to DC what the Avengers was for Marvel : a great gathering of super-heroic, making the connection between all the heroes. Undermined by a lot of internal problems, the film was a huge failure, critically and commercially. So for the past three years, fans are clamoring for the Snyder Cut : the version of the film as imagined by Zack Snyder, the director. And it will happen well into 2021…

Released in 2017, Justice League, blockbuster, bringing together Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg, had everything to be the equivalent in DC of the Avengers for Marvel. But in the middle of shooting, the film director Zack Snyder, already at the controls of Man of Steel and Batman VS. Supermanhas been touched by a terrible family drama and abandoned the project along the way…

To finalize Justice LeagueDC and Warner have had the very good idea to go find Joss Whedon. After all, the father of Buffy Against the Vampires is also the one who has given the Marvel Cinematic Universe style, with excellent first Avengers. On paper, this is perfect. But on film, it is more complicated. We feel that the grandiloquence of the style of Snyder with the jokes Whedon, who has had to return a lot of scenes, including those with Henry Cavill, who have done so much to talk about. At the time on the set of Mission Impossible 6, one that embodies Superman, and now Geralt of Riv in The Witcher, did not have the right, contractually, to shave his mustache. It has therefore been necessary to remove digitally after the filming of the new scenes, for a result that is honestly not always pretty-pretty…

Justice League was so disappointed the critics as well as spectators, but has been the subject of a strange cult. Since its release, many fans continue to demand on the Internet version, imagined at the base by Zack Snyder. Already for Batman VS. Supermanlong version (with almost an hour of additional film) gave a much better result than the cinema release. And according to Snyder, the version release of Justice League contains only… 25% of what he shot ! Then the fans mobilize, petitions are circulating : everyone wants to see the finished film and mounted according to the vision of Snyder. The hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut appears on the social networks, and is even defended by the actors in the film themselves, starting with Jason Momoa, who has since cardstock with Aquaman, and who is said to have seen the version of Snyder, which he found brilliant :

No new scene shot for the Justice League

And then on may 20, the announcement that no one expected ends up falling : the Snyder Cut exists, and will see the light of day ! The new version of Justice League it will be released in 2021, on HBO’s Max in the United States. This new streaming platform offers the catalogs HBO, and Warner, and is not expected in France (the programs that HBO are on OCS). Zack Snyder has been with a budget estimated at between 20 and 30 million to complete the editing, add special effects and even the dubbing process. No new scene will be filmed, and there is no need at this level : this new version would take between four and five hours.

The Superman dark in Justice League : Snyder”s Cut

A format that is much too long for a movie. That’s why Justice League : Snyder”s Cut might come out in 2021 in the form of a mini-series, in five or six episodes. The developer has already delivered few information on the “new” content, which had in fact been cut in the editing for the theatrical release. The villain Steppenwolf would have another look, and would not be the big bad of the story : Darkseid would be the “final boss”. On the side of the Justice League as there would be change, with stories of Cyborg and Flash much more developed, and the appearance of other members, such as Martian Manhunter or Green Lantern. Other details well intriguing : the film would also see the emergence of the Superman dark :

It is therefore a second life that will offer Justice League 2021. In the meantime, it is always possible to step back in its first version, fun, available on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform, available from your box SFR.

Sources : Konbini, Wide-Screen, First