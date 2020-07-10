Justice League : why is Ray Fisher not too much to criticize Joss Whedon – Movie News

After a rotten mood after the conclusion of the Snyder Court, Ray Fisher refuses to throw more oil on the fire. Isn’t it a little too late ?

At the end of the month of last may, the new platform HBO Max has confirmed that it will launch in the first half of 2021, a new version of The Justice Leaguethe imagined by its director, Zack Snyder. For cancres at the bottom of the class, it was pointed out that Snyder had passed the reins to Joss Whedon after a family drama, and that Warner and his replacement had upgraded the film to give the disappointing great mass of the super-heroes that we have been able to see in theaters in 2017.

The formalization of the Snyder Court was therefore excellent news for the team of Snyder and the fans of the director, who had campaigned ardently for his departure. Its dissemination could have been a great celebration of the DC universe, but it was without counting without Ray Fisher, the interpreter of Cyborg.

It has taken advantage of the announcement to pay Joss Whedon with a first tweet mysterious, and then a second one that directly addresses the behavior of the filmmaker in the tray. Since then, the controversy that has arisen, each adding their grain of salt, but Fisher declined to comment.

Motus and mouth stitched !

While some continue to stir the knife in the wound by giving credit to the accusations of Fisher, friends of Whedon has openly taken up its defense. The fans were asked the interpreter to Cyborg to say more, which he refused to do live Instagram, but was prevented by a confidentiality agreement :

“My contract is still in force and I’m still well under the umbrella of a confidentiality agreement. I have to be careful with what I say and how I say it, we could attack me in the court until they disappear… This is just a warning.

So, for the guys who want to have more information now, immediately, I’m sorry not to be able to give you immediately. [Je dois] first, I assure you that the stars are aligned, so that I can go ahead and handle the situation properly, not to be, not only professionally responsible but also legally responsible for what may be in question.”

Cyborg should shut up… too little, Too late ?

The actor has come to the conclusion that it is a mysterious way : “It is it will take time. We’re going to come and we’re going to win. And I could get ahead in this world. That’s all.” For its part, we don’t know for the moment, but considering how the series Snyder Court anime of the galaxy DC (and even beyond, the world of the super-heroes as a whole), has not finished to hear about it.

If you want a more positive version of Zack Snyder, it was the portrait of Darkseid (only here), another great villain that should be on the side of steppenwolf. On the other hand, you can already see in the first official teaser, Snyder Cut by HBO Max.

Cyborg, baillonné by his contract, but willing to do everything péter