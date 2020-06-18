Justice league : Zack Snyder reveals the first teaser of its Snyder Court

First (short) trailer to the Wonder Woman director’s cut of Justice League, we’re not going to see until the year 2021.

The “Snyder” Cut The Justice Leagueor the director’s cut of the film, will be released in the year 2021, in the streaming service HBO Max after a campaign by fans on the Internet. Its director, Zack Snyder, who signed the film was released in 2017 (obtained de facto by Joss Whedon, The Justice League made a failure of both public and critics), just posted on his Twitter account the first teaser of the film. A brief excerpt where Diana alias Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), in the mode of Indiana Jones, discovers what appears to be an old painting of the great film’s villain, Darkseid. And, behold, at the end of this short video, that announces a trailer during the days that follow… For example, in the “DC Fandome”, a convention on-line free of charge that Warner is going to put in its place the 22 of August and which Snyder announced in his tweet.