Justice League : Zack Snyder reveals what actor is in the heart of his version of the film, and no it is not Superman

It’s official, the Snyder Cut Justice League will land on HBO Max in 2021! An announcement that the stars of the film have reacted with enthusiasm, whether it’s Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, or Ray Fisher. It must be said that when the theatrical release of the feature film in 2017, fans were insurgents of the “massacre” perpetrated by Joss Whedon and Warner Bros. the initial version of the project. The victims? Darkseid, now conspicuously absent, the arch-narrative, characters, truncated, and the atmosphere, from dark to light, and fun! However, the output of the Snyder Cut could result in one of the projects that were forgotten by the DCEU, as the film solo on Cyborg, who would have had to be at the heart of Justice Leagues shown by the developer on Twitter :

In fact, Ray Fisher has shared on Twitter a post very touching: “I do not render homage to Chris Terrio and Zack Snyder for simply having me cast in Justice League. I congratulate them for giving me the power (to me, a black man whose name appeared in the credits of any film) with a seat at the table, creative and a contribution to the history even before that there is a script“. To which the filmmaker responded: “You, Ray, you’re in the heart of my film“. This changes everything! At the time of the BlackOutTuesday, a global movement to support the protests against racism in the United States, and where Marvel Studios and Disney are committed against racism, we can expect more films promoting tolerance. And if we are to believe the statements of Ray Fisher and Zack Snyder, Justice League could well be a part of it on the occasion of its second version!