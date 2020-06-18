Justice league : Zack Snyder shared a first teaser of the ‘Snyder’s Cut’ !

If the announcement of the presence of the ‘Snyder’s Cut’ of The Justice League the convention virtual DC Fandome is not enough for you, here are more… a teaser for the trailer that will be released on the 22nd of August ! Three years after its release, Zack Snyder has shared the first images that move in their version of the hit film of super-heroic. Superman is dead and by some forces of darkness who have already walked the Earth in the past, it is a signal that is irresistible to go on the offensive… Ding ! Ding ! Ding !

Driven by his faith in mankind restored and inspired by the selfless act of Superman, Bruce Wayne enlists the aid of his new ally, Diana Prince, to face an enemy even more. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman are going to work quickly to find and hire a team of meta-human is able to stand up against this threat to the newly awakened. But despite the unique formation of the league of heroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and Flash – it might already be too late to save the planet from an attack of catastrophic proportions.

The mini-series The Justice League of Zack Snyder will be online in the year 2021, in the HBO Max with Henry Cavill (Clark Kent/Superman), Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Victor Stone/Cyborg) Amy Adams (Lois Lane) and Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth).