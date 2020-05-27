Justice League : Zack Snyder shares… Darkseid !

D-day for the launch of the platform HBO Max in the United States ! For the occasion, Zack Snyder has shared an old picture of his version of Justice League… Darkseid color ! It will be interesting to see if the design of the tyrant of Apokolips – which should logically be the big bad guy Justice League 2 – will be the same in The New Gods Ava DuVernay. In the meantime, closer to home, a small event : HBO Max uses the expression DC Extended Universe ! This name, coined by a journalist from Entertainment Weekly in 2015, is now finally officially recognized…

The mini-series Justice League of Zack Snyder will be online in 2021 on HBO Max, with Henry Cavill (Clark Kent/Superman), Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Victor Stone/Cyborg) Amy Adams (Lois Lane) and Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth).