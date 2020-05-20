Justice League : Zack Snyder”s Director’s Cut on HBO’s Max in 2021

Zack Snyder took advantage of a visio-conference live to remater Man Of Steel. Accompanied by his wife and producer Deborah, he was joined by Henry Cavill to the end of the film. Several fans have also been able to ask their questions. A lucky lady was asked the famous question : are you going to release your version of the Justice League ?

Zack Snyder responded that it was not dependent on him and that if he could, he would have left the film on a USB key in the toilet somewhere ! Henry Cavill even said that he would love to see a version of the movie without the mustache.

The version Snyder’s Justice League is good or not, it is something else but let’s not spoil to finally see a complete vision of a director on a work. The production was therefore met, for an amount of $ 20 million. It’s been 2 years since the idea was in the cards. When the movement started, Toby Emmerich, head of Warner phoned the agent of Zack and Deborah to ask them if they were starters… Crazy.

Next broadcast, we’re talking about a duration of 4 hours or a series of episodes in 6 parts…. Snyder speaks of 3/4 of new content compared to the version output on our screens in 2016.

In 2018, after this call, Snyder has shown his mount to a few executives and a plan was set up. In April and may 2020, Snyder has called the casting (Affleck, Gadot, Cavill, Fisher, Miller) to see if they were available for dialogs added.

After a campaign is crazy, the movement #ReleaseTheSnyderCut finds its conclusion. Warner Bros. Pictures will offer the film on the platform HBO Max in 2021.

In the USA, the platform arrives at the end of may, but in France, nothing is decided yet. All the catalog HBO is already property of OCS…

Source: https://smallthings.fr/justice-league-zack-snyders-directors-cut-sur-hbo-max-en-2021/

Justice League, Zack Snyder, Warner Bros.