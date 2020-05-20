Justice requires a dialogue between James Dolan and Charles Oakley

The case between James Dolan and Charles Oakley has taken a new turn. Opposed on the ground of justice for 3 years now, the two men are going to have to discuss to try to resolve the conflict.

It is in any case the decision rendered by the Court of appeals for the federal circuit, which has scheduled a telephone call between the two men on the 31st march next, in presence of their respective lawyers. A niche 3h is provided in particular for this mediation between the two parties.

This is, probably, the last opportunity for the two men to try to ease tensions and resolve once and for all this blurring that makes the twists all the stakeholders.

Via NY Dailynews