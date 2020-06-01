Justin and Hailey Bieber at war with a surgeon of TikTok!?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are angry!

It seems that a certain Dr. Daniel Barrett has caught the attention of Bieber, while Justin and Hailey Bieber threaten to sue for comments made in relation to the latter.

This is what the plastic surgeon says that the wife of Justin Bieber has resorted to a variety of operations to get his physical today, comparing even a few photos to try to demonstrate his point, which has raised the ire of the couple.

“I think it is physically impossible, without the assistance of someone such as myself, to go from that photo to this photo “, stated Dr. Barrett in one of his interventions on TikTok.

A formal notice was therefore sent to Daniel Barrett by Bieber, who accuse him of intellectual property infringement and defamation, among other things.

The couple wants the defendant withdraws all of its publications concerning, in addition to publishing a retraction of the official.

For the moment, reports E! Newsit seems that Dr. Barrett has no intention of retreating, saying they wanted to ” increase the transparency of plastic surgery, and educate people about it “.