Justin and Hailey Bieber going camping in Utah, bringing a VR inflated

Justin and Hailey Bieber are camping to the right – and by that, we mean barely camp at all … because they have obtained a recreational vehicle that removes the “rough” from the rough.

The couple travels the Far West in Utah and is looking to pitch a tent like you would expect a huge pop star to do it … in a monster of a machine. Check out their adorable RV’s with awning built-in and a few garden chairs to start.

Imagine how it looks wrong inside 👀

Anyway, Mr. and Mrs. Biebs have left their digs travel at a given time to take photos in the open air, with Hailey doing the modeling (of course) and JB playing with my husband’s IG.

It is also interesting … Justin seems to have a camera old school, and not a dslr camera fancy no more. It almost sounds like a throwaway … that you don’t see too much. Neat!

We are told that the area has horseback riding, in case they would like to climb in the saddle. Again, this RV seems pretty mellow.

Ah, nothing like that to unplug it to get away from it all – in luxury, of course. The only way to enjoy Mother Nature at her best!