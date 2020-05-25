Justin and Hailey Bieber : The story of their first kiss banned

The fans know it, Hailey, and Justin Bieber knew each other when they were children. Their families being very friendly, they were part of the band of friends the rich and famous consisting, among others, Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith. In the last episode of their series The Biebers you Watch (Facebook Watch), they told us in live their first kiss when they were teenagers.

“The first time we kissed, we were in New York. We had dinner together. It dragged just a whole and we went home to watch a movie and we kissed“said Hailey Bieber. She explained that, at the time, she was only 17 years old and was not allowed to have a tryst. Their evening was therefore secret.

“He asked me to go eat sushi with him. I called my parents to see if I could go there and they replied “no”. They told me : ‘Absolutely not, you do not go out alone with Justin, it will not happen’“continued the supermodel. It is finally his big sister, Alaia, who saved their history. “My older sister covered me, she told them : ‘She will spend the night in my apartment, all is well’. She covered me and we went out to dinner together, and none of us was surprised“explained Hailey Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, both aged 26, were married in September 2019, at a huge ceremony in South Carolina (United States). Friends well before putting in a couple, they had separated for a few years before finding himself in the summer of 2018.

Today, married and happy, the bridegroom Bieber are confined together in Canada. “All this time to be together… I realize all of these qualities that I love about you, and more and more stuff is added“, tenderly entrusted Justin Bieber during his live.