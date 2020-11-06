Justin and Hailey Bieber’s $ 20k cat breaks a leg

The Savanah breed animal broke a front leg and is now recovering from the injury.

Hailey and Justin Bieber spent $ 35,000 on their two partially exotic Savannah cats in September 2019.

And Hailey got motherly on Wednesday when she revealed her cat Sushi broke one of her legs on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old posted a photo on her Instagram stories of Sushi snuggled in her arms, writing: ‘Trying to balance the stress of choice and my cat breaking his leg the same day.’

The cat appeared to be in a good mood after some possible pain relievers, as he was sporting a blue star-patterned cast with his name on it.

Hailey and Justin, 26, had another scare with Sushi in February, when it disappeared, before it was found a few weeks later by celebrity chef Sandra Lee, hiding in her garden.

The couple reportedly spent $ 20,000 on the cat last year, and they also spent $ 15,000 on their sister Tuna.

They belong to the Savannah breed, part domestic cat, and part African Serval.