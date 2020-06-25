Justin Bieber accused of rape and abandoned by Hailey Baldwin !

Justin Bieber was in full scandal of this weekend. The singer has not been able to count on the support of Hailey Baldwin.

This weekend, Justin Bieber was in full scandal, and was accused of rape. Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin was at the beach with a friend.

Saturday, June 21, Justin Bieber was in a state of agitation. On Twitter, a young woman he confessed that the singer had raped her in the past. This would have taken place in 2014 in the Four Seasons hotel in Austin.

The woman has deleted his tweet shortly after, but another person has accused Bieber of sexual assault. As well, the singer has had to defend herself and he found a good alibi : Selena Gomez.

In fact, he said that the accusations were false and” in fact impossible ” since he was with his ex at that time. Justin Bieber was not the only one affected by this scandal, this weekend. In fact, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Vanessa Morgan have also had to deal with.

However, Bieber does not stop there and he will start a judicial procedure against the two visitors. Over the weekend, so that has been difficult for him, and Hailey has not been able to support it.

Justin Bieber : Hailey share in Sardinia !

Justin Bieber has been married for almost two years with Hailey Baldwin. The two stars get along very well and have past the containment as a whole. The young man has always come to the defense of her husband.

However, these past few days, was not up to your side to help you. In fact, Hailey preferred to go in Sardinia in order to take advantage of the first days of the summer. However, it was with Bella Hadid and have enjoyed it.

While Justin Bieber managed to their problems, Hailey was on board of a yacht in a bikini. However, according to the media E! Hailey Baldwin would not really be on vacation. In effect, the star was going to do a photo shoot for a brand.

Therefore, this explains why Justin Bieber is not a party with her in Sardinia. The star has returned to work shortly after the end of the quarantine and that seems to be already very busy.

Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber strip down to VERY tiny bikinis as sun https://t.co/JQ6ZkvSqDN — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 23, 2020

Tags : Hailey baldwin – Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber sexual assault – justin bieber couple of justin bieber hailey Baldwin – Justin Bieber instagram – Justin Bieber girlfriend Justin Bieber Selena Gomez justin bieber on twitter