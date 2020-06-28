Justin Bieber accused of rape by two witnesses on Twitter

Justin Bieber faces serious charges of rape revealed this Saturday, June 20, on Twitter. The singer has for the time being have not responded, but your community of fans are in a state of shock.

After Ansel Elgort, the star of the Stars, Contrary to defendant of sexual assault on a minor, now it is Justin Bieber, who is in the hot seat after the publication of the two testimonies are disturbing, on Twitter Saturday night. The first Danielle decided to declare anonymously. She accused the singer of raping her in 2014. According to her, it would have met the interpreter of Baby at an event hosted by the producer of Justin, Scooter Braun in Sausage sausage House and Beer Garden on march 9, 2014. In the course of the night, Bieber would have made an appearance to sing several songs. She said : “A man has then approached me and my friends and asked us if we would like to go after the show to meet Justin. Of course I said yes. “Danielle would have joined the artist at the Four Seasons Hotel.

“He took me to another room, she wrote. Justin had made me agree not to tell anyone, saying to myself that I could have serious problems.” And then the tipping point would be reached : “He found a way into my jeans, unbuttoned, removed, and began to stroke my underwear with his fingers. My thoughts then began to wander in my head, since I was not so sure I want to have… That then lowered my underwear, grabbed the bed covers and pulled them in us. His body was on mine, skin to skin… It was stuck in me. “

A story

Find this article Here“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article Here

Emmanuel Macron : the new role that is envisaged for the First minister

Denis Brogniart forced to reassure fans of Koh-Lanta after an announcement on Instagram

VIDEO of This candidate nagui (French speacker) has announced that his wife, who was pregnant

12 coups de midi : Jean-Pierre Pernaut made a surprise appearance for the feast of the parents

PHOTO of Christina Milian : your neckline, turn on your community

“data-reactid=”29″>Emmanuel Macron : the new role that is envisaged for the First minister

Denis Brogniart forced to reassure fans of Koh-Lanta after an announcement on Instagram

VIDEO of This candidate nagui (French speacker) has announced that his wife, who was pregnant

12 coups de midi : Jean-Pierre Pernaut made a surprise appearance for the feast of the parents

PHOTO of Christina Milian : your neckline, turn on your community