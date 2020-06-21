Justin Bieber accused of rape by two witnesses on Twitter

Justin Bieber faces serious charges of rape revealed this Saturday, June 20, on Twitter. The singer has for the time being have not responded, but your community of fans are in a state of shock.

After Ansel Elgort star of the Star Contrary accused of sexual assault on a minor, now it is Justin Bieber, who is in the hot seat after the publication of the two testimonies are disturbing, on Twitter Saturday night. The first Danielle decided to declare anonymously. She accused the singer of raping her in 2014. According to her, it would have met the interpreter Baby in an event organized by the producer of Justin Scooter Braun the Sausage sausage House and Beer Garden on march 9, 2014. In the course of the night, Bieber would have made an appearance to sing several songs. She tells the story :

” A man came up to me and my friends and asked us to if we would like to go after the show to meet Justin. Of course I said yes. “Danielle share join the artist at the Four Seasons Hotel.

” Took Me to another roomshe wrote. Justin had made me agree not to tell anyone, saying to myself that I could have serious problems.“And, then, the turning point coming :” He has found a way into my jeans, unbuttoned, removed, and began to stroke my underwear with his fingers. My thoughts then began to wander in my head, I was no longer so sure that he wants to have… Then lowered my underwear, grabbed the bed covers and pulled them in us. His body was on mine, skin to skin… It is embedded in me. “

The facts are not verifiable according to the fans

A shocking story that fans of Justin Bieber I don’t want to believe but for another young woman brings credit. ” I think that Danielle “, she started before you tell your own experience. Kadi, this is his first name, use your personal Twitter account without hide and he says that to be expected in New York, the idol of the night to the morning, from 2015. During this time of waiting she made the acquaintance of Mikey, the bodyguard of the singer. He is cute, has your phone number. In the morning, he calls and invites you to do in the house of Justin. The singer starts a conversation in French and then becomes an entrepreneur according to the young woman. ” I went to the bathroom and he came up behind me and locked the door that was to the left of the room. I asked what was going on – why he had closed the door – He said: ‘I’m going to say.’ He began to kissing me, touching my body and caressing me. I asked him to stop “, she narrated.

The young man explains that his beliefs prohibited sex outside of marriage and it was clear that with Justin Bieber but according to her this did not stop the enthusiasm of the singer : “Bieber has started to push me on the bed and he stuck his body against mine. […] I have been stuck down, took my leggings and their shorts and I was penetrated. ” Kadi then asked she would have found the strength to push the garbage with kicks before fleeing. She said to be open of this story of your sister that he would have demanded the order to be silent so as not to cause dishonor to his family.

For the Beliebers this is a hard blow, and many are those who questioned the two witnesses judged to be verifiable. However, CTV News confirms the presence of the singer in the Sausage sausage House and Beer Garden on march 9, 2014, what to prove about Danielle. For the moment, the singer has not yet responded to the controversy, the day is likely to be bleak for the singer and his young wife Hailey…