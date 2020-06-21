Justin Bieber accused of rape by two women

Encouraged by the story of a woman who has accused Ansel Elgort of sexual assault on two women, in turn, have delivered their testimonies to report similar events that involve Justin Bieber.

Wave of complaints. After Ansel Elgort, who has been accused by a woman of sexual assault (the actor has denied this, and advanced a relationship “consensual”), it is the turn of Justin Bieber to be prosecuted for a similar crime.

On the night of 20 to 21 June 2020, two of the women that have shared their stories on Twitter. The first, called Danielle, she explained that she had opened anonymously your page to comment on his experience with the canadian singer. She has met in march of 2014 in Houston (Texas) during an evening in a restaurant by his manager Scooter Braun after a concert. Selena Gomez, who at the time was in a relationship with Justin Bieber, was also in attendance, according to Danielle.

“Late at night, Justin Bieber surprised the audience of about 100 people in the bar singing some of his songs. He publicly dedicated it to Selena. My friends and I were enjoying the evening. A man approached us and asked us if we wanted to wait to meet with Justin. We said yes, of course,” wrote Danielle, who recalls, however, have found that this approach “strange”.

After having waited patiently, Danielle and their friends have met their idol. “Justin came to us, we took pictures and talked for about 20 minutes. (For legal reasons I’m not going to publish these photos). Justin and another man, who is revealed to be his friend, we were invited to the Four Seasons Hotel. Once more, we said yes. There was No other reason that the fact of spending time with a great celebrity. We arrived at the hotel. The friend that Justin had brought my two friends in a room, and (Justin) took me to another room. Justin had made me promise not to say anything to anyone at the risk of having legal problems. He asked me for my phone to charge. I guess that was just an excuse for me to remove it. Then he asked me to join him on the bed. I wondered how all this was normal. (…) I have started to tell me that all of this was suspicious. I asked him where he was from Selena, to make conversation. He told Me not to worry, that she would join later. I continued to ask questions to make conversation, but he leaned over me to kiss me. I was in shock,” Danielle said.

The young man continued his testimony, detailing the alleged assault : “Our kisses became a session of sex games. He had me thrust against the bed, at the end of ten minutes, got on top of me (…) has unbuttoned my jeans, took it out, I started looking for my underwear with his fingers. (…) I told him that was going too far and that we should stop, because I needed to find my girlfriends, because I felt guilty towards Selena. It was there that he told me : “Relax. All the world goes well.” Then I removed her panties, took off his pants, the pants, pulled out the leaves and put them in us. His body was on mine, skin against skin. I was very uncomfortable and had trouble breathing. I told him to take it off because I worried really for my friends, but it was already too late. I entered before I could add anything to it. He was, and he came inside of me. I was lying down, in silence. My body was unconscious,” he wrote.

Danielle concluded her note explaining that it is followed today’s therapy : “Despite the fact that it was six years ago, even though he was a year older than him (she was 20 years old, I was 21 years old), I have been sexually assaulted, I have not given my consent. Last year I finally decided to tell my friends and my family. It was hard, but I was finally able to tell my story. If you have been a victim of a sexual assault, I believe. You and your story matter. (…) It took Me years to finally speak, but it is never too late to do so. Just because you’re a huge pop star with a lot of money and millions of fans is not acceptable, and this should not go unnoticed”. In a couple of tweets, he also explained that his page was in danger of being closed because of people “satisfied” they were trying to hack your account.

The second woman, who responds to the first the name of Kadi, said that he was sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber at a party in New York, in may of 2015. Kadi would have initially been approached by a body guard of the singer, Mikey, before being invited to the hotel suite of his idol. Kadi asserts that he had other fans, “five daughters”, and “three other guys”. “Joking, he started talking to me in French (Justin). We talked and he told me that he couldn’t hear me because I was sitting too far away from him. He asked me to bring me closer. (…) He grabbed my hand and placed it on him. He was sitting on a couch, I fell on his chest. I started to get up and he kissed me, touching my ass and asked me if they were true. I said yes, I removed your hands and I woke up. I went to the bathroom and he followed me, closed the door with the key. I asked him what was going on and why he had closed the door with the key, he told me that he was going to tell me why. He began to kiss me, touch my body and caress me. I told him to stop, that I couldn’t have a relationship before marriage (traditional and cultural). He pushed me against the bed and began to work on me, ( … ), and I was penetrated (…) and I pushed it away by pounding between her legs and I go,” he wrote.

Kadi ensures that you have shared this story with his sister that he had been advised not to say anything for fear of being “rejected” by his family. He then referred to their history on the social networks in 2017, on the wave of the movement #MeToo, but would have received threats from fans of Justin Bieber. Reaffirms today, these allegations in support of the testimony of Danielle.

For the moment, Justin Bieber and his team have not reacted to these accusations. In 2015, the playmate of Sarah Harris has revealed that Justin Bieber had made progress inappropriate and had attacked him “grabbing the tits” at a dinner party.

