Justin Bieber accused of rape : it is demanding 20 million dollars

A couple of days ago, two young women, said social networks have been raped by Justin Bieber. After having refuted the accusations, the singer now seeks $ 20 million in damages.

Married with the model Hailey Bieber for almost two years, Justin Bieber is a man very much in love. If the singer of 26 years old that never loses the opportunity to declare his love to his wife, and regularly melting of the viewers, through these statements, it is now the subject of accusations of rape of two young women. If the star was defended in the social networks stating that the facts were “in fact impossible“and then he was with his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, she says, today $ 20 million in damages.

In the documents obtained by the american website The peoplethe lawyers of Justin Bieber revealed : “Danielle claimed to have been victims of sexual assault at the Four Seasons hotel on march 9, 2014. However, Bieber is not stayed in this hotel in march 2014 and there are several witnesses and documentary evidence to challenge the malicious falsehood of Danielle. She made of her sexual encounter with Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel, because it has been publicly reported that he had dined at the Four Seasons (…) However, even if Bieber went to the restaurant, NOT stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel.“According to the file, the singer has been photographed in the process of leaving the place before returning to the house where he lived with “a number of friends.“ If the young woman accused the singer of having violated, by a certain Kadi had also posted on Twitter on may 5, 2015 : “At 2: 30 in the morning, I was invited… to the hotel of Justin Bieber.“According to lawyers of the singer, this second young woman would be supported on about Danielle to climb any part of its history.

The rape allegations to get the attention of the singer

According to the lawyers of Justin Bieber, Kadi is a super fan that is “desperate to be reunited with him and desperate to become famous“: “Kadi, as a super-fan, you may have sometimes waited in the door of your hotel and, like other fans, you can be able to take a picture with him, but (if this is the case), this is where it ends the whole reality of your history.“In addition, if the young man says to him, claims to have been invited to participate in the room of the singer, the folder mounted by his lawyers says that “Justin Bieber was actually at the after party of the Met Gala, with dozens of witnesses” at the time of the facts. If Justin Bieber is extremely careful about her image, which now seeks $ 10 million for each offence.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news