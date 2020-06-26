Justin Bieber accused of rape : it is demanding 20 million dollars

A couple of days ago, two young women, said social networks have been raped by Justin Bieber. After having refuted the accusations, the singer now seeks $ 20 million in damages.
Married with the model Hailey Bieber for almost two years, Justin Bieber is a man very much in love. If the singer of 26 years old that never loses the opportunity to declare his love to his wife, and regularly melting of the viewers, through these statements, it is now the subject of accusations of rape of two young women. If the star was defended in the social networks stating that the facts were “in fact impossible“and then he was with his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, she says, today $ 20 million in damages.
In the documents obtained by the american website The peoplethe lawyers of Justin Bieber revealed : “Danielle claimed to have been victims of sexual assault at the Four Seasons hotel on march 9, 2014. However, Bieber is not stayed in this hotel in march 2014 and there are several witnesses and documentary evidence to challenge the malicious falsehood of Danielle. She made of her sexual encounter with Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel, because it has been publicly reported that he had dined at the Four Seasons (…) However, even if Bieber went to the restaurant, NOT stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel.“According to the file, the singer has been photographed in the process of leaving the place before returning to the house where he lived with “a number of friends.“ If the young woman accused the singer of having violated, by a certain Kadi had also posted on Twitter on may 5, 2015 : “At 2: 30 in the morning, I was invited… to the hotel of Justin Bieber.“According to lawyers of the singer, this second young woman would be supported on about Danielle to climb any part of its history.
The rape allegations to get the attention of the singer
According to the lawyers of Justin Bieber, Kadi is a super fan that is “desperate to be reunited with him and desperate to become famous“: “Kadi, as a super-fan, you may have sometimes waited in the door of your hotel and, like other fans, you can be able to take a picture with him, but (if this is the case), this is where it ends the whole reality of your history.“In addition, if the young man says to him, claims to have been invited to participate in the room of the singer, the folder mounted by his lawyers says that “Justin Bieber was actually at the after party of the Met Gala, with dozens of witnesses” at the time of the facts. If Justin Bieber is extremely careful about her image, which now seeks $ 10 million for each offence.
Hailey Bieber at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills 2/16/20,Los angeles, Los angeles, California, united States of America
Birthday boy Justin Bieber enjoys a day at the spa with his wife, Hailey. Justin celebrates his 26th birthday after midnight in the early hours. 01 Mar 2020
Justin Bieber is seen for the first time, since two of the women who accused him of sexual assault. On June 22, 2020 In The Photo: Justin Bieber.
EXCLUSIVE : Snowboarder Justin Bieber back in a private jet from Aspen, Colorado withwife Hailey Friday and close friend of the church Josh Mehl, giving it a big hug Feb 21, 2020
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 – Justin Bieber tries its best to handle the stress after the terrible accusations of abuse by his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. After an intense training session in DogPound gym, Justin heads Voda Spa to relax while his wife Hailey Baldwin grab sushi with a friend.
Justin Bieber came to DogPound gym looking super tense and instead of hitting the iron, the singer’s going to take a long walk has a serious phone call. Maybe the stress out of your next tour is to reach out to him? Wednesday, January 29, 2020
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE of Each day is the moon of honey of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in black and white here we are going to see the new movie with Blake Lively, The Rhythm Section, on the 31st of January 2020
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, united states – JANUARY 27: Singer Justin Bieber and the wife/model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals’ ‘Justin Bieber: the Seasons, which was held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020, in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, united States.