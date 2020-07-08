Justin Bieber accused of rape : it is the counter-attack and claim the million !

Justin Bieber to sue two women who shared in the social networks and how he had been sexually assaulted, or even raped. According to him, the charges against them would be “really impossible and devoid of evidence”. One of the women, who call Daniellesaid to have been assaulted and raped by singer on march 9, 2014, in Four Seasons Austin (Texas).

It’s a small detail, the date, that is all the defense of Justin Bieber (26 years). Told visited on the 10th of march, without any kind of explanation about the alleged facts. In the documents of the complaint obtained by several american media, the representatives of Justin Bieber even describe this testimony “malicious falsehood“. Your client does not have another place “never stayed in Four Seasons. He would have just had a dinner in the restaurant”.

Another woman, Kadihe had found the courage to testify under their true identity. She says she was sexually assaulted by the singer in may 2015 and tells the same procedure as Danielle. This young woman was allegedly approached by the bodyguard of Justin Bieber, what I would have done in his hotel room in New York. In the crossing, Kadi has published the exchange of that night with the body of the guard and other people present in that hotel room, confirming his testimony.

Again, the representatives of Justin Bieber I think that this witness is “contradictory, as documented by the messages that are counterfeit or imitation“. “These accusations are objectively impossible and there is no doubt that your publication and your accusations are completely fabricated”says her lawyer in the complaint, before making serious accusations about the true nature of the testimony of Kadi. According to the complaint, it would be “a super fan” that would be “desperate to be reunited with him and have his attention for the glory”.

What the complaint forgets to make clear is that, from his speech, Kadi has been the target of a broad wave of harassment on the part of the community of Justin Bieber. The singer has not taken measures to calm the game.

After TMZ.com, Justin Bieber says that these women $ 20 million of damages.