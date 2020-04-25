Justin Bieber alone in the nature for the clip “Changes” – latest News Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber continues to exploit his new album called “Changes”, which was unveiled on the 14th of February last, with clips posted on YouTube. This April 2, 2020, the performer of “Yummy” has provided a video new to its fans to illustrate how “natural” the song “Changes”.

Justin Bieber appears alone, sitting around a fire, and then walking in the woods or on a frozen lake. Produced by Michael D. Ratner, the video has been viewed over 400 000 times.

This clip is part of the lineage of those already unveiled by the canadian artist with “Habitual”, “E. T.” or even “Available”, “All Around Me” and “Come Around Me”, all extracted from his new album.

Justin Bieber postpones his tour

In parallel to the release of this new clip, Justin had also scheduled a tour starting on the 14th of may next, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Unfortunately, because of the health crisis, the husband of Hailey Baldwin has had to postpone this concert series.

“In light of the current health crisis, and with the utmost concern for all the people affected, Justin Bieber will see all of the dates currently planned for 2020 for the tour CHANGES, can I read it on a post shared by the artist on his account Instagram. Although Justin – with his band, his dancers and his team have worked hard to prepare an extraordinary show, he has always put the health and well-being of its fans in the foreground. Justin looks forward to the opportunity to be back on the road and can occur in a safe place for all. He asked the fans to keep their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates will be postponed. Information on the dates deferred will soon be available.”