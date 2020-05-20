Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande make a beautiful entry, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé drop, 6ix9ine landed… The classification Billboard of the week

While the Jonas Brothers have made their return with x their with featuring Karol G, we will now be interested in the classification Billboard. Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are in the standings and capture directly to the 1st place with Stuck With You. In the second position, we find Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj. 6ix9ine also makes a beautiful entrance and ranks in 3rd position with Gooba. The Weeknd loses a place, it is now 4th. The remix of Savage Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé, the fall of three places, the duo is now 5th. Behind, Drake and Roddy Ricch have both lost two seats. In 8th we find Rockstar Da Baby in featuring with Roddy Ricch. Then in the 9th, Don’t Start Now of Dua Lipa), which loses three places. And finally, Post Malone, who occupies the 10th place.

On the side of the top-selling albums in the United States, the rapper NAV between the classification directly in the 1st position. Behind him, Kehlani makes her entry this week in 2nd place, with his album “It Was Good Until Wasn’t It”. In 3rd, we find Drake, who dropped a place just like Lil Baby who is now 4th. Lil Durk landed this week in 5th place. It is followed by Da Baby and “Blame It On Me” who has dropped two places. Bad Bunny makes his entrance and also in 7th place. “Eternal Atake” Lil Uzi Vert loses three places, it is now 8th. And finally, The Weekend is 9th and Post Malone 10th. It remains in the theme and offers you to discover the top albums from the French in the week with Ninho, Vitaa & Slimane, Maes, Angela and many other artists.