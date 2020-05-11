Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande unveiled the video for Stuck With U

Announced a little while ago, Stuck With U is in the stores since last Friday : after years of friendship, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have finally unveiled their first collaboration : Stuck With U. And since a good news never comes alone, the duo has unveiled the clip to the passage. Social distancing requires, the video that accompanies Stuck With U is participatory : there are fans of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande but not that ! See more :

Hailey Bieber, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chance the Rapper, Lil Dicky, Michael Bublé, Jaden Smith or Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis… there are more stars that make their appearance.

All the benefits of the pieces will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, whose purpose is to provide scholarships to the children of the people on the front line during the global pandemic of sars coronavirus.