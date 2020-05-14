Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande : why we are addicted to their duo

An air trots in the head of all lovers of teen pop around the world since its release on Friday. A small jingle that sings the head on the pillow when the first rays of the sun pass through the panes, in the shower, in front of the washing machine, preparing our coffee, pouring fresh milk on our cereal, taking the metro a mask on the nose… in Short, it’s been five days that we live with the voices of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande in the soundtrack of the more trivial tasks of our life. “Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh/Got all this time on my hands,/Might as well cancel our plans, yeah/I could stay here for a lifetime… “

The song is number one of the streams iTunes in the United States, number two in the world and is currently number three in France. On the day of its release, it was already 6.5 million of plays and, now, 23 million just on Spotify. It is officially the tube of the high school students in a private prom (a “big deal” across the Atlantic). But why are we also addicted to” Stuck With U “, this ballad, a little nunuche sung by stars for teens ?

First of all, musically, this is the only good song on the containment that we have heard. The melody of this ballad, retro, romantic written by Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and more ethunderer, by Scooter Braun (theur manager) reminds the same the superb ” Love on The Brain “of Rihanna. His words also offer a positive outlook and soft on the person with whom one is confined since 2deuxmois, which changes from the usual videos To the rescue and Get me out of hereoften just, but that undermine our morale already reached by the context… “So, lock the door and throw out the key/Can’t fight this no more, it’s just you and me/And there’s nothin’ You, nothin’ I can do. “

It is also the historical meeting of two legends of pop. Because, if the two superstars are already crossed on stage (Great assured the first parts of Bieber and they have made appearances surprises to two of their concerts), this is the first time that they collaborate on a song (Ariana appears on a remix of ” What Do You Mean “, but it never went further). On Instagram, the latter has commented : “I can’t express how happy I am that our have waited so long to do it (the trick of the duo). This time really has a lot more meaning than any other project or song. “All proceeds from this song recorded at a distance during the confinement will be donated to the association First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund scholarships for children of hospital staff, law enforcement and firefighters who have served in the front line during the pandemic.

The clip itself has over 30 million views. This is a composite tender of home-made videos of couples, families or friends in confinement. Among the images of fans, we can see the caméos of Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Demi Lovato, the sisters Jenner, Michael Bublé, Jaden Smith… Bieber himself appears with his wife Hayley Baldwin, and Great with her dog, glasses of wine and her boyfriend mystery (probably the real estate agent Dalton Gomez). “I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby… “