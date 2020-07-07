JUSTIN BIEBER AND ARIANA GRANDE WILL HIT U WITH A GOOD CAUSE

The proceeds of the song will be donated to the first responders of the fight Covid-19 and a foundation.

The crisis of the coronavirus continues and almost 3 months have passed since some countries have enacted quarantine laws to prevent new infections.

Here is the announcement. Very excited, as we finally did. And it is really good. I am launching a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday, may 8 https://t.co/pJCba90Cwf pic.twitter.com/UlSnPxnPT1 – Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) 1 may 2020

Times have been difficult, a variety of media, celebrities and governors have recognized the work of the doctors, the nurses and the doctors of computers, who have fought against the Covid-19 as the first day. The children, who had to celebrate his day in the house, are those that are the most protected, that is why Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have joined a very special project. Through their social networks, the two singers have shared a teaser for “Stuck with u”, a collaboration between Bieber and Big, that will be presented on the 8 of may, in the platforms of music. The Celebs New Song is a project that aims to raise funds to help the first responders who fought the good fight against the pandemic, as well as to create scholarships for children of first Responders of the Foundation of the child.

Justin explained that he was delighted to be able to launch this project with her friend Ariana and thanked the support of his label, as well as the organization of “SB Projects”, aimed at creating things that inspire people.

The singer has also revealed that there will be an instrumental version of the song that will be released in the course of the day, fans will be able to join this good cause. You can also pre-order the single via the Music page Universarl.

The benefits will be greater thanks to the sales and digital streams are generated with “Stuck With u”. Several celebrities have been inspired to write songs and create new music during the days of segregation, Justin and Ariana have decided to take advantage of the situation to help them through the music and sending a message that they are stuck with you during these difficult times.