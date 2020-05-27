Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are preparing to have a child, caring for their dog Oscar! Actually Justin Bieber

In the last episode of the series “The Biebers under surveillance” broadcast on Facebook, Justin and Hailey have taken their fans in their bathroom.

An opportunity for the admirers of the singer to see that he never really occupied the toilet for his dog named Oscar. In these images from the confinement of a couple of superstars, we see, indeed, the lovers give the bath to Yorkshire.

It is Hailey who takes things into his own hands, but insists on “the common responsibility“of this task. But Justin doesn’t look very comfortable, and explains to him : “This is my first time”.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin think of their future children

Another sequence of this episode had to much make laugh many people. Thanks to the Yorkshire terrier, Oscar, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin do exercise for the future education of their child.

“I have the impression that to love this animal, take care of them, help to develop his love as a human“explains the wife of the singer before comparing the toilet of the dog to the education of a child.

“This is not the same as a child“he prefers to clarify Justin. “But it teaches you to be responsible, that’s for sure“. What meets Hailey : “You have to in both cases to keep a being alive.”