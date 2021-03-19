Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are undergoing couple therapy!

In an interview with Women’s Health UK, Hailey Baldwin explained that she was undergoing couples therapy with Justin Bieber!

For several years now, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin decided to get into a relationship. The two wanted to hide nothing from their fans. They are very transparent about their relationship.

In September 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married. To make their couple last over time, they also undergo couple therapy. In an interview with Women’s Health UK’s Going for Goal podcast, the pretty blonde gave information.

Justin Bieber’s wife said, “The way I handled a lot of the negative attention is that I discussed it with a therapist.” She also confided in her husband.

She revealed: “I am married to someone who has been dealing with this for much longer than I have. At the highest possible level. To be able to share this world with someone who understands it even better than I has been very helpful “.

In an interview with Elle, Hailey Baldwin added, “I’m learning new things about him, about myself, and about our relationship all the time.”

Justin Bieber’s wife explained, “Do we have little fights and stuff that we sometimes have to work on? Yes, of course. But it really doesn’t look like work. Because I love it so much. I see myself forever with him.”

HAILEY BALDWIN SUPPORTED JUSTIN BIEBER

The reporter also asked Justin Bieber’s sweetheart if the other celebrity couples failed because they weren’t undergoing therapy. Hailey Baldwin replied, “Yeah, of course.”

Justin Bieber’s wife explained: “I think any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not. Is it harder in the eyes of the public? Absolutely. We’re talking to a therapist. We do what we have to do.”

One thing is for sure, the two lovebirds have a lot of love for each other. On social media, the singer often makes declarations of love to his wife. He seems happier than ever by his side.

It must be said that Hailey Baldwin to help Justin Bieber through many depressions. Despite the difficulty of things, she always relieved her husband no matter what he went through in his life.

In an interview with Billboard, the singer said: “She helps me a lot because she’s very organized. It’s so structured. She follows her routine and is so responsible.”

He also confided: “My wife made me realize that I had to take responsibility because I couldn’t maintain the way of life I wanted. It was all about success, and I felt empty.”