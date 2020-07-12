Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin déconfinés: your first date – Actu Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin take to the air! After this long period of confinement in Canada, the couple is back in Los Angeles. And at the end of last week, they decided to enjoy the nature. And for that, nothing better than a weekend at the campground. The lovebirds have set their tent in a national park in Utah.

The program of these few days in the nature, swim in the waters of the river, hugging the edge of the lake and sunbathing. The paradise on earth for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin! For the occasion, the singer has her most beautiful bob yellow. As for the model, we have opted for a suit of luxury bathroom green.