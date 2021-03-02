Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin incognito on the streets of Paris!

General alert! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are currently in Paris. The day before yesterday, the two stars made the most of the capital.

Despite the pandemic, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin decided to pack their bags in Paris. And some of you may have met them at Les Invalides on Sunday afternoon!

More and more of you are following Justin Bieber on his various social networks! He is also very active on Instagram.

On this social network, the “Yummy” performer can boast an incredible community with 164 million subscribers. Last I heard, everything’s fine for the singer!

In the city, he always has the perfect love with Hailey Baldwin! On a daily basis, the couple likes to share their happiness on the Web.

Obviously, they seem to love each other as they did on the first day! Fusional and complementary, the lovebirds found themselves well.

“I’m emotionally unstable. I think I’m very worried and I want things to go well, I want people to like me. Hailey is a logical and structured person, which I need,” said the “Baby” performer for Vogue in 2019.

But also: “I always needed security, with my father who was often absent when I was a child. With my lifestyle, everything is uncertain. I need something that’s safe. And that’s my baby.”

Crazy in love with each other, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have obviously decided to take a little trip to one of the most romantic cities in the world: Paris. The proof!

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN PLAY TOURISTS IN PARIS!

This Sunday, February 28, 2021, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took advantage of the good weather to get some fresh air in the capital. Surrounded by bodyguards, the couple was spotted on Avenue Montaigne in the 8th arrondissement of Paris.

After strolling through the prestigious Bottega Veneta boutique, the lovebirds also strolled around Les Invalides and around the Alexandre III Bridge.

Pandemic obliges, the two stars have not left their masks. In any case, they went incognitos on the streets of Paris!

If Justin Bieber bet on a classic and very discreet outfit, his wife Hailey Baldwin has released the big game. Indeed, the model opted for a beautiful yellow ultra-trendy ensemble of the brand “Stand Studio” that would delight her!

Despite the presence of the paparazzi, the lovebirds seemed happy and very complicit. Know that if the couple is in Paris, it’s not really a coincidence!

Indeed, Hailey Baldwin is definitely going to be there for Fashion Week. Indeed 1Er March 10, 2021, the biggest brands will present their ready-to-wear collections autumn/winter 2021-2022. We love it!

For his part, Justin Bieber who will unveil his next album “Justice” on March 19th organizes to shoot a music video in France! Case to follow then.