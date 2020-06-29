Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: photos of their road trip in Utah to meet! In Reality Justin Bieber

What could be better than a trip to both and love to turn the page of the last few weeks in confinement in Canada? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have decided that there are several days to pack their bags to discover the wonders of Utah, in the united States.

“After the return of Hailey to Italy, Justin, and she is left for a second trip by road. They drove his pickup truck in Utah, and then went to Oregon. They have enjoyed their first road trip that they wanted to make a second”, said a source close to the People of the web.

Sunday, June 28, the supermodel has shared some photos of their getaway. In the program: relax at the swimming pool, the discovery of the national park, and stolen kisses…