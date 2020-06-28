Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin pose together with the sun glasses !

In the History of its account of Instagram, Justin Bieber shared a video where he posed with the sunglasses with his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin !

In social networks, Justin Bieber often shares snapshots where he appears with his wife Hailey Baldwin. When he was in a relationship with Selena Gomez, he was never on the Canvas. But with the beautiful blonde, everything seems different.

Since he is in a relationship with her, Justin Bieber also seems to be a new man. He looks more peaceful, but also happy in his life at the side of his wife. The two lovebirds have decided to get married in the greater the happiness of their fans.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are even a little vacation together. At the end of the month of June, we have decided to do a small road trip together. The two are in the middle of the nature, in the middle of nowhere.

A sublime location which allows them to take time together and fly away from the concerns of the media. As a reminder, two women have recently accused the young man of having sexually abused them.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin more sexy that never

This Sunday, 28 June, Justin Bieber has shared another photo story of your account of Instagram. And the least we can say is that he has done the feeling on the Canvas.

The reason for this ? He appeared, once more, next to his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin. In a first moment, the singer is shown wearing a total black look. He also opted for a bob and black sunglasses color green.

In fact, his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin has also opted for a blue set and yellow of the flag. With its celebration, it has set value your body of dream. On her side, she has also opted for sunglasses of yellow color.

As always, the couple has also made a feeling of your look. Appeared really very stylish !

