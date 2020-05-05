Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin put their trust on their break-up and marriage in the series “the Biebers under surveillance” – News Justin Bieber

The couple Bieber knows how to fill the days of its fans in full containment. Justin and Hailey have launched a series in which the audience will witness their daily in this period of social distancing. “The Biebers on Watch” is made up of 12 episodes, shot using GoPro cameras positioned in numerous parts of the house of Bieber. Sequences will also be filmed by lovers.

Yesterday, Monday 4 may 2020, Justin and Hailey have released the first episode of “Biebers under surveillance” on Facebook. Fans of the singer and supermodel were able to learn more about their relationship. Justin Bieber speaks of what is the most difficult in the marriage : “There are many things on which I need to work on: forgiveness, jealousy, a lack of trust that I never thought I would have until I decide to spend my life with you.”

Finally, the two lovebirds agree to say that their break-up in 2016 has been very beneficial for their relationship.