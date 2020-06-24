Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin they want to have children !

Almost two years ago that Justin Bieber is married to Hailey Baldwin. The two stars will soon be able to have kids.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been together for a couple of years. The two stars could soon become parents.

Justin Bieber broke up with Selena Gomez to enter into a relationship with Hailey Baldwin. The singer has not lost time to marry the star. In fact, in September of 2018, he said ” yes ” in the secret in New York.

However, Justin takes this relationship very seriously. Therefore, a year after their marriage, they held a very beautiful ceremony with all of their loved ones. The two stars seem more in love than ever and everything is going well between them.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have passed the quarantine established in Canada. As well, the singer and his girlfriend have had time to consolidate his partner and are very complicit.

Of your hand, Bieber wants to have children very soon with Hailey. It is not uncommon to post a couple of pictures of the children and that it is taking this project more seriously.

Justin Bieber soon to be father ?

Justin Bieber has never hidden the desire to start a family some day. He had made a joke to his fans in the belief that Hailey was pregnant. However, as this project could very soon become a reality.

” Justin and Hailey are talking more of making a family together. Having children in the near future it is a serious conversation between them “said a source to US Weekly.

Bieber seems to be ready to have children, and this is often done to find Hailey. Because of this, it could be that the supermodel falls pregnant in the near future. Especially as his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, is expecting her first child.

Because of this, this could push Hailey to want to your time to have a child with Justin Bieber. In any case, the fans are delighted with this new and imagine very well the singer in papa hen.

Tags : Hailey baldwin – Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber-subscribers – Justin Bieber albums – justin bieber couple of justin bieber hailey Baldwin – Justin Bieber instagram – Justin Bieber wedding