Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin threaten to sue a plastic surgeon!

Raging against a plastic surgeon, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey Baldwin has the intention of suing for defamation!

If he wants war, he! Yes, Justin Bieber hate gets in his way. And this is also true for his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

In fact, the life of the couple is not a long quiet river. Sometimes, people try to hurt them! It is necessary, therefore, we believe that this is the case of the plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett.

Therefore, this doctor likes to compare old photos of the stars with the latest photos. Of interest? To prove to internet users that have had to resort to plastic surgery.

In addition, Dr. Daniel Barrett is active in the TikTok! This man could not, therefore, refrain from referring to the case of Hailey Baldwin.

“Pay special attention to the nose. What do you think? Well, I’ll tell you what I think,” begins the surgeon about the video showing a picture of the wife of Justin Bieber.

“I think that is physically impossible without a little help from someone like me to move this image to this image. “This is a phrase that is not pleasing to the couple…

JUSTIN BIEBER NO NO

Justin Bieber has not, therefore, intended to leave more time! In addition, the interpreter of “I’m sorry” is going to work; he wants to continue with it.

And for a good reason, the artist is accused of “misappropriation of name, likeness, image and personality for commercial use, misrepresentation, defamation, libel, slander and false light.”

But that’s not all ! Justin Bieber also has the intention to exercise the criminal action for violation of publicity rights” and “copyright violation”. As simple as that !

So, the legal team of Bieber asks only one thing: to delete all of its publications, and the publication of a public statement, under penalty of sanctions for each infringement. Ouch!

