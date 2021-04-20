Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ultra chic for a wedding!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attended the wedding of producer Harv and they put on their best outfits for the occasion.

Justin Bieber was spotted in a very original outfit for a wedding accompanied by his wife Hailey Baldwin.

JUSTIN BIEBER WOULD NEVER HAVE MISSED HIS FRIEND’S WEDDING

Hailey Baldwin and her husband attended a wedding this weekend. And to do that, they pulled out their best outfit.

The couple was in Altlanta to witness the boxing fight of YouTuber Jake Paul. But Justin Bieber and his wife soon returned to Los Angeles for their friend’s wedding.

Indeed, his collaborator Harv and Felicia King were married this Sunday, April 18. Bernard Harvey, nicknamed Harv, is a musician and music producer. And he’s been working with Justin Bieber for over 10 years.

He has accompanied the artist on tour as a bassist since his hit Baby, released in 2010. And since then his manager Scooter Braun has hired him as an artist with the Canadian.

Justin Bieber’s friend has produced 3 pieces of Changes. There are Available, At Least For Now and Forever.

But this album didn’t have the desired effect. Indeed, the album did not get unanimous with the critics and the fans were very disappointed.

But Harv did not say his last word, and it must be said that he made up for it rather well. He produced his hits Peaches and Somebody from his new album Justice. A success, then.

Justin Bieber was so eagerly awaited at his friend’s wedding.

A COLOURFUL WEDDING

On Saturday night, Justin Bieber set fire to the stage. Indeed, the singer gave a concert in Atlanta despite the health crisis. A concert that brought together Doja Cat, Saweetie, The Black Keys, and Major Lazer.

This show took place to set the mood before the long-awaited boxing bout between Jake Paul and Ben Askren. But just a few hours later, Justin Bieber and his wife were at their friend’s wedding.

So Hailey Bieber unveiled her look of the evening on Instagram. A beautiful black form-fitting dress with a beautiful gold necklace. Simple and chic!

While Justin Bieber opted for a much more colorful outfit. Indeed, the singer decided to wear a silky blue king suite with a very loose white shirt. All topped with a large hat.

The couple decided to capture this moment and took pictures under their porch. In order to show their looks to their fans.

Later that evening, Justin Bieber posted another photo to his Instagram account. A black-and-white photo of the group of friends smiling, while they wear ice-shaped glasses.

One thing is for sure, Justin Bieber knew how to set the mood at his friend’s wedding.