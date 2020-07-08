Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake amused himself with the performance of a sea lion – News of Justin Bieber

This Wednesday, July 8, Justin Bieber has shared a video on his account of Instagram. It is a recorded sequence in an amusement park with a sea lion placed in front of a microphone. The marine mammal has been filmed in motion to the rhythm of the famous song “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley.

Very quickly, the publication has sparked lively comments. Some internet users have denounced the abuse of animals, while others have praised the actions of the sea lions. Justin Timberlake has even commented on this video: “How?!?!?!”as you can read.

In a couple of hours, the video has been seen over 2 million times in the account of Instagram of the singer of “I’m sorry”.